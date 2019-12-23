Saudi marriage officials warned of approving under-18 marriages

RIYADH, Dec. 23 -- Saudi Arabia on Monday warned maazouns (Muslim marriage officials) and courts against approving marriage of persons under 18 years of age, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The justice ministry asserted that such cases should be referred to the court concerned as a means to protect the rights of children. It highlighted that the Children Protection System states that going ahead with the marriage contract to a person under 18 should be done after ensuring that it would not cause any harm and will achieve the best interest for the underaged male or female. Xinhau