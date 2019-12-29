Saudi Arabia says kills 2 terrorists in foiled attack

RIYADH, Dec. 29 -- Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that two terrorists were killed in a foiled attack, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. The two terrorists were spotted in the eastern city of Dammam and killed after they refused to surrender and shot at the security forces, Presidency of State Security said in a statement carried by SPA. The security operation also arrested a third suspect whose name was not disclosed for the progress of investigation. In a vehicle driven by the two terrorists, the security authorities seized five kg of explosives, a machine gun, two pistols and live ammunition as well as some money. Xinhau