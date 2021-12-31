S. African tourism sector welcomes lifting of curfew

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 31 — The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) on Friday welcomed the removal of curfews and extension of working hours for those selling alcohol.

This follows the removal of curfew by the government on Thursday night. Those selling alcohol were told to revert to the conditions of their licenses which means that they will be operating until the early hours of the day.

The TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa told Xinhua that relaxing the lockdown would help revive the tourism and hospitality sector.

“That’s great news we have been waiting for. This is important for the recovery of tourism and hospitality. The COVID-19 figures are no longer as high as they used to be and the vaccination program is in place, so the curfew is no longer necessary. Those who work at night will now be able to provide for their families,” said Tshivhengwa.

He stated that the lifting of curfew would not force those traveling long distances to rush and speed.

The South African Member of Parliament Manuel de Freitas who is from the opposition Democratic Alliance welcomed the removal of the curfew.

“The announcement by the government that it will lift the curfew on the eve of New Year means that the decimated tourism, hospitality, restaurant, and entertainment sectors have an opportunity to rebuild itself,” he said, “taking into account the various supply chains involved, this translates into hundreds of thousands of jobs that will be saved. This, in turn, can have only positive spin-offs for our economy.”

The Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts welcomed the new developments, saying that the removal of curfew and more operating hours means that musicians, entertainers, and event companies would get some jobs.

The government called for people to be responsible and observe COVID-19 protocols while enjoying the festive season. (Xinhua)