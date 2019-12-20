S. African police recover 43 high calibre firearms with 2,000 rounds of ammunition

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 20 -- The South African police on Friday said they recovered 43 high calibre firearms and 2,000 rounds of ammunition in Vanderbijlpark, near Johannesburg. The police said they responded to a domestic violence report when they discovered the arms cache on Thursday. "A female complainant called the police as she was having a dispute at her home. While the police were inside the house, their observation and focus led to the discovery of 43 firearms of different calibres and approximately 2,000 ammunition, some concealed in containers," said police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters. The police said they arrested a 31-year-old man who could not provide satisfactory answers or prove the validity of such large quantity of firearms and ammunition. Peters said no proper documentation was produced to substantiate the storage of weapons. Peters said, "The weapons include rifles, shotguns and pistols. An investigation is already underway to determine the origin of these arms and ammunition and more importantly, to establish if they could have been used in the commission of an offence." She said the suspect is expected to appear at Vanderbijlpark Magistrate Court soon, facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The acting national commissioner of police Fannie Masemola praised the police for the seizure of firearms. Masemola said, "It is very encouraging that our members continue to look out for illegal guns and ammunition even whilst the amnesty period is in place." The police encouraged the people to surrender the firearms and take advantage of the amnesty as they will not be prosecuted. The firearm amnesty started on December 1 and will run to May 31, 2020. Xinhau