S. African police arrest power utility senior managers for corruption

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 19 -- The South African police on Thursday arrested power utility Eskom senior managers for alleged fraud and company executives for alleged corruption and money laundering. The arrest relates to the construction of two large projects at Medupi and Kusile power stations, and some Eskom managers connived with private companies to defraud the state owned enterprise, said Hawks, a special anti-crime unit affiliated with the South African Police Service. In June 2015, Eskom's Kusile project management team submitted a request to Eskom procurement committee for a mandate to negotiate and conclude a contract. The contract was approved on 2015 for R745 million (about 50 million U.S. dollars) to build two air cooled condensers units at Kusile power station. "It is alleged that from February 2015 to July 2017, the appointed companies, other related entities and individuals shared approximately over 2 million U.S. dollars amongst themselves, "said Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks police spokesperson. The police also said there was gross manipulation of contractual agreements between contractors, Eskom employees and third parties at Kusile power station. Mulaudzi said, two former Eskom senior managers, two business directors and seven company executives are expected to appear in the Johannesburg regional court for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering Thursday. Eskom has experienced financial problems in the past years due to corruption, mismanagement and state capture. They failed to deliver on their mandate leading to load shedding. Xinhau