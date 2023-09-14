Russia’s foreign ministry calls U.S. military hegemony “evil of modern world”

MOSCOW, Sept. 14 — U.S. military hegemony is one of the greatest evils of the modern world, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Wednesday at a press conference.

Zakharova made the remarks commenting on a recent report released by the Xinhua Institute, the think tank of Xinhua News Agency, on the “origins, facts and perils” of the U.S. military hegemony.

The report was “extremely timely” and its wording “absolutely accurate,” the spokesperson said.

U.S. military hegemony has made it difficult for the world to solve some of the most pressing issues and for nations to have equal rights and obligations. It has hindered global development as a whole, said Zakharova.

It is not only detrimental to the world but also to the United States itself, she said.

Its massive national debt is “one of the manifestations of the fact that in the pursuit of domination, the United States has neglected its own problems, which are no longer problems, but have turned into crises,” said the spokesperson.

U.S. hegemony sows instability and works against the collective principles of international relations, said Zakharova. (Xinhua)