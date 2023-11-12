Russian university develops underwater mini-drone: report

VLADIVOSTOK, Nov. 12 — Russian Technological University (RTU) has developed an autonomous small-sized unmanned underwater vehicle that can dive up to 100 meters and perform emergency and repair work, local media reported on Saturday.

According to the university’s press service, RTU specialists developed the underwater drone, named BPA-MIREA-T. The device weighs only three kg and can operate at temperatures ranging from minus 5 to 45 degrees Celsius.

Unlike larger underwater unmanned vehicles, BPA-MIREA-T can be used with small-sized vessels, such as boats and inflatable rafts, without the need for lifting devices. This enhances the mobility of the device and enables it to perform new tasks, such as working inside the hulls of submerged objects, including ships, planes and cars.

The rector of the university, Stanislav Kudzh, expressed his confidence that the vehicle would be well-demanded in various sectors of the economy and pave the way for more ambitious projects. (Xinhua)