Russian FM, NATO chief discuss European security

MOSCOW, Feb. 15 -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the state of military security in Europe with Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), in Germany on Saturday. Meeting during the 56th Munich Security Conference, Lavrov and Stoltenberg also discussed Russia-NATO relations, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The pair also touched upon urgent issues on international and European agendas, including the situation in Afghanistan, the statement added. Xinhua