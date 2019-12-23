Russian Defense Ministry gets first S-350 air defense system

MOSCOW, Dec. 23 -- The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday it had received the first newest S-350 Vityaz (Knight) missile system designed to defend troops and ground facilities from massive air strikes. The handover ceremony of the surface-to-air system took place at the Kapustin Yar training ground in the southern Astrakhan region, the ministry's Zvezda broadcasting service said. The Vityaz system, meant to replace the ageing S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, includes a self-propelled launcher, a radar with a 360-degree air coverage and a mobile command post, its producer Almaz-Antey firm said on its website. The Vityaz, capable of destroying targets at a distance of up to 60 km and a height of about 30 km, can engage 16 targets instead of four. The most important advantage of Vityaz is that its launcher has 12 missiles, compared to four of its S-300 predecessor, it said. The Vityaz full-scale model was first shown at the MAKS Aviation and Space Salon in 2013, while its development began in 2007. In March this year, state tests of the S-350 system were completed, Almaz-Antey said. Xinhau