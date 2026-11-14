Russian banks to introduce caller ID labels to curb phone fraud

MOSCOW, Nov. 14 — Calls from Russia’s largest banks will soon display the names of the calling institutions on recipients’ mobile phone screens, as part of efforts to combat telephone fraud, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said Saturday.

The country’s four largest telecom operators and major banks have agreed on the terms of caller identification labeling and signed the necessary contracts, the ministry announced in a statement posted on its website.

Under the arrangement, the name of a bank will appear on a smartphone screen when it makes an incoming call, helping people identify the caller and reducing the risk of fraudsters impersonating employees of financial institutions.

The ministry described the agreements as an important step toward protecting citizens from telephone scams and strengthening public trust in calls from organizations.

Mandatory labeling of calls from companies and individual entrepreneurs has been in force in Russia since Sept. 1, 2025, as part of broader efforts to protect the public against telephone fraud. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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