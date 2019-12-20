Russia to appeal doping sanctions, report

MOSCOW, Dec. 20 -- Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA has decided to appeal over the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s decision of banning the country from competing at top international competitions. On Dec. 9, the Executive Committee of the WADA gave Russia a four-year ban from international sporting events, which will keep the country from formal presence at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. RUSADA supervisory board voted on its Thursday meeting to disagree with the WADA decision on Russia's non-compliance and Russian news agency TASS said the the agency will turn the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). "I believe it will happen in 10 or 15 days. After that the ball will be in the court of WADA and the situation will be developing within the legal boundaries," Alexandr Ivlev, head of RUSADA's supervisory board, was quoted as saying by TASS News Agency on Thursday. Xinhau