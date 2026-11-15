Russia to achieve goals by force if no security deal with Europe: Kremlin

MOSCOW, Nov. 15– Russia will achieve its goals by force if it fails to reach a security agreement with Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

Discussions on resolving the Ukraine conflict and establishing a security architecture in Europe would be pointless if there is no genuine attempt to seek peace, Peskov said during an interview with local media.

“At some stage, of course, this will need to be discussed with the Europeans,” he said. “However, if they do not genuinely want peace, it will be pointless.”

Earlier, he told Russia’s TASS news agency that European negotiators had not yet tried to contact Russia. Trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine ended on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, with no agreement announced on a ceasefire, territorial disputes or long-term security guarantees.

U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said in a social media post later this week that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to expand the next round to include European partners. He said this would allow discussions on broader post-war European security arrangements alongside territorial issues. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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