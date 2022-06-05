Russia says tanks supplied by Eastern European countries destroyed near Kiev

MOSCOW, June 5 — Russian forces have destroyed T-72 tanks and other armoured vehicles supplied by Eastern European countries near Kyiv, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Sunday.

“High-precision, long-range air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed T-72 tanks and other armoured vehicles, which were housed in the buildings of an auto repair facility on the outskirts of Kyiv,” Konashenkov told a briefing.

According to earlier reports, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least one person was injured in rocket strikes on Ukraine’s capital Sunday morning.

The attacks hit infrastructure facilities in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts on the left bank of the Dnieper River, Klitschko told The Telegram.

Specifically, railway infrastructure facilities were hit, according to Serhiy Leshchenko, a member of the supervisory board of the Ukrainian State Railways. (Xinhua)