MOSCOW, Nov. 13 — European countries could join talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict once their intentions and willingness to contribute to the peace process become clear, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Russia would consider expanding the format of the talks after gaining a clearer understanding of Europe’s intentions and readiness to contribute to the peace process, Peskov said. Russia remains open to contacts with European countries, but they need to express their willingness to engage and appoint authorized representatives, he said.

Regarding the next round of trilateral talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States, Peskov said Moscow expects it to take place in the foreseeable future.

Peskov also expressed hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to organize a humanitarian mission to evacuate civilians from the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine would be implemented.

During talks with U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in Moscow on Thursday, Putin proposed evacuating the hundreds of civilians who still live in the city.

Located in the Donetsk region, Kostiantynivka had served as a key Ukrainian military stronghold in the conflict with Russia. Russia claimed full control of the city in July. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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