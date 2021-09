Rundu,29 September

Wato FM will broadcast an interview with the Governor for Kavango East Region, Honourable Bonifatius Wakudumo, updating residents of Rundu on the electricity outage in Rundu town

The time schedule will be at 14h00. People should listen on Radio Wato station 93.5.

Source: Radio Wato

