Round Table Namibia’s Winter Knights up and running to help out this winter

By Joe-Chintha Garises

WINDHOEK, June 4 – Round Table Namibia held its annual Winter Knights street collections project on Friday with fundraising efforts in Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Windhoek to help vulnerable communities this winter.

The organisation, in collaboration with various companies, traditionally starts raising funds on the first Friday morning of June each year but due to Covid-19 had come to a standstill.

Project convener, Stefan du Raan, explained how street corners are ‘sold’ to corporates for the actual fundraising in the morning. The corporates send their staff to help raise funds and collect items from motorists

This year 40 corners were occupied in Windhoek, 11 at Swakopmund and 10 at Walvis Bay.

The project has raised close to N$500,000 in cash through street corner sales, collections and pledges from companies and individuals. Non-perishable food items, blankets and clothing donated are estimated to exceed N$ 40,000 this far.

They target vulnerable communities across Namibia, especially orphanages, soup kitchens, the elderly, old age homes and the homeless.

“We have five clubs in Namibia who all have a responsibility to assist with the distribution to the beneficiaries. Future Media, Pep and Indongo Toyota also assist us in ensuring the goods get distributed timeously,” Du Raan said when asked how they plan to reach their target market.

“Never think any donation is ever too small! Every little bit helps and goes a long way in reaching our goal and standing united as one Namibia,” he stressed.

The sponsors of this event were Future Media as the main sponsor, with PeP, Indongo Toyota, Paytoday and Dynamic Mobile Solutions as secondary sponsors.

“Let us show the world that we are unified in our determination to make this world just a little better, one project at a time,” Du Raan concluded. – Namibia Daily News

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.