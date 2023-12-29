Rosatom Launches 7th Annual ‘Atoms Empowering Africa’ Online Video Competition

ROSATOM, the Russian state corporation specializing in nuclear energy, is thrilled to announce the commencement of the seventh annual online video competition, “Atoms Empowering Africa”. This competition, open to individuals and teams of young professionals and students aged between 18 and 35, seeks to cultivate interest in science and technology among African youth.

Atoms Empowering Africa invites participants to craft a brief video on the topic of “Benefits of Nuclear Energy in Africa.” A distinguished panel of judges representing various esteemed organizations in the field, including AFCONE, Ethiopian Nuclear Expert Group, WIN Africa, and others, will identify and reward the top three winning teams. These winning teams will be granted an all-expenses-paid trip to Russia, allowing them to explore world-renowned tourist attractions and visit nuclear facilities. During their visit, participants will gain insights into new technologies and deepen their understanding of the benefits these technologies offer to humanity, contributing to the enhancement of people’s lives. Additionally, exceptional participants will receive special prizes for their outstanding contributions.

“Nuclear energy holds vast potential for Africa, presenting numerous advantages for sustainable development across the continent. By embracing nuclear technology, African countries can stimulate economic growth, generate job opportunities, and spur innovation in crucial sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and industry. The Atoms Empowering Africa competition serves as a pivotal platform to raise awareness about these benefits and inspire the next generation of African scientists and engineers to explore the potential of nuclear energy,” emphasized Ryan Collyer, Chief Executive Officer of Rosatom Central and Southern Africa.

Having originated in 2015, the competition has witnessed the recognition of over 60 winners, with one-third of them enjoying the opportunity to visit Russian nuclear facilities in Moscow, Sosnovy Bor, Obninsk, Tomsk, Novovoronezh, and others. The competition has garnered international and regional media attention, featured in outlets such as Reuters, The Guardian, AllAfrica, ESI Africa, Engineering News, The Citizen, and Business Report, among others.

“Atoms Empowering Africa has evolved into a platform for young African talents to showcase their creativity and passion for science and technology. ROSATOM strongly believes in the pivotal role that youth play in achieving the United Nations Sustainability goals, particularly in the battle against climate change,” asserted Ryan Collyer. “We are enthusiastic about continuing our support for the development of African youth and promoting the benefits of nuclear energy through this competition,” he added.

If you fall within the age bracket of 18 to 35 and harbour an interest in nuclear energy, seize the opportunity to create a short video centred on the theme “Benefits of Nuclear Energy in Africa.” Adhering to the formal guidelines below, submit your video via email to atomsempoweringafrica@yandex.ru or through the online submission form at http://tinyurl.com/AtomsEmpoweringAfrica. The submission deadline is January 31, 2024.

**FORMAL GUIDELINES:**

– Individuals or teams of up to three people may submit one application.

– Video length is limited to 75 seconds.

– Both professional and smartphone videos are acceptable, but the video quality must be a minimum of 720p HD.

– The video can be live-action or animation.

– The video narration language is either English or features English subtitles.

– The creator(s) and the name of the university (if applicable) must be prominently displayed in the first frame of the video.

– The video must be posted on Facebook with no restrictions on its visibility for any Facebook visitors.

– The post must tag @RosatomAfrica and @RosatomMENA Facebook pages and include hashtags: #Nucleardoesntwastetime, #AtomsEmpoweringAfrica, #RosatomCompetition.

– No copyright violations are allowed; all videos must comply with the Copyright and Rules for posting Content on Facebook.

– No harmful or offensive behaviour, or discrimination of any kind. Be friendly and polite.

Remember to submit your applications before the deadline to the email atomsempoweringafrica@yandex.ru or through the online submission form at http://tinyurl.com/AtomsEmpoweringAfrica. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this transformative competition and contribute to the discourse on the benefits of nuclear energy in Africa.