Robyouthfoundation sets an example in clean up campaign

WINDHOEK, 18 SEPT – People have a tendency of leaving trash anywhere and everywhere. Well today is designated as international clean up day, thereby giving a chance for anyone who is proactive to clean up their surroundings.

Robyouthfoundation decided to venture upon a hiking mountain, namely Aus Blick, in order to try and alleviate this particular issue of littering.

“As youth organization we decided to go and clean up the Aus Blick Mountain hiking site. We really think that people need to play their part in making sure that we don’t leave trash. There are animals there and we don’t want them to be eating the plastics. We want to keep our environment clean and we want to play our part. This is not a once off thing and as a foundation, we are going to keep doing it on a monthly basis. Perhaps the youth can come on board and keep it clean,” said Marketing Manager of Robyouthfoundation, Mary Mutonga.

Mutonga, who is a regular hiker of the mountain said that she had noticed how the place was always dirty, despite its being in the vicinity of Namibia’s State House.

“This place was dirty and no one notices it, or if they do they don’t do anything about it. We wanted to make a difference. Just to show that we should start looking after our surroundings. People use it as a fitness facility.

Founder of Robyouthfoundation Robert Maseka reiterated that the government had declared 18 September as National Clean-up Day.

“We have come on board to participate and make sure that there is awareness of keeping our county clean, Windhoek clean, and also the other towns clean. Namibia is one of the cleanest countries in the world and we need to maintain that on a daily basis. We need to clean OUR HOUSES, we need to keep it up on a monthly basis,” he said. We need to clean these facilities regularly just like we clean our houses, there is no need of trying to keep ourselves fit but the area where we exercise is dirty.

As a National organization with its representative in all the 14 regions of Namibia, we will would like to roll this cleaning initiative across all our regions in Namibia.

After today’s clean-up activities, we notice that there is no dustin at the hiking facility. We also notice that people consume more beverages, such as Energy drinks, Coke, Bonaqua water, we would like to send out a call to companies like Coca Cola to just assist us with the necessary Personal Protective equipment and any other help for us to make sure that such cleaning campaign is being rolled out in all our 14 regions of the country.

