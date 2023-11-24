Revitalizing Livestock Markets in Namibia’s Northern Communal Areas: A Call for Urgent Action

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, November 24 — On the 22nd of November 2023, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economics and Public Administration convened a crucial Public Hearing to address a pressing concern raised by the Civic Organization, Lisha Empowerment and Development. The focus of this hearing was the deteriorating state of the livestock market in Namibia’s Northern Communal Areas (NCAs) and the hardships faced by farmers in Kunene, Omusati, and Oshana regions.

The Petition’s Urgent Plea:

The heart of the matter lies in the Petition submitted by Lisha Empowerment and Development, urging the National Assembly to take immediate action to revitalize the livestock market in the NCAs. According to the petition, the livestock farmers in these areas have been grappling with significant challenges for over a decade. The jurisdictional control exercised by the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) has, according to the petition, hampered the farmers’ ability to sustainably sell their livestock, particularly at the DVS-managed quarantine facilities located at farm Omutambo Maowe in the Omusati region.

Challenges Outlined in the Petition:

The Petition outlines several critical challenges faced by the farmers, including the underdevelopment of the livestock market, the absence of effective quarantine services, and the lack of programs to enhance the quality of livestock before slaughter. Furthermore, the petition identifies the dearth of efficient abattoirs as a significant hurdle in the marketing process.

A Decade of Despair:

The most poignant revelation in the Petition is the claim that livestock farmers in the NCAs have been unable to sell their slaughtered animals for over 11 years. This prolonged period of economic stagnation has left these farmers not only economically destitute but also grappling with hunger and poverty. The situation paints a grim picture of a community that has been overlooked and neglected, with their livelihoods hanging in the balance.

Committee’s Response and Call for Action:

Natangue Ithete, the Chairperson of the Economics and Public Administration Parliamentary Standing Committee, emphasized the urgent need for tangible policies to address the challenges faced by livestock farmers. “I want to see these challenges resolved; let’s come up with policies to resolve this issue,” stressed Ithete. This call for action reflects the Committee’s commitment to finding sustainable solutions and breathing life back into the struggling livestock market.

The Path Forward:

To address this crisis, it is imperative for the government, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Meat Board of Namibia to collaborate with stakeholders, including the affected farmers and civic organizations. Implementing effective quarantine services, upgrading livestock quality, and establishing modern abattoirs are essential steps toward revitalizing the livestock market in the NCAs. Additionally, a comprehensive and sustainable strategy is needed to ensure the long-term prosperity of livestock farmers in the region.

In conclusion, the Public Hearing held on the 22nd of November 2023 sheds light on a dire situation that demands immediate attention and intervention. The livelihoods of the livestock farmers in Namibia’s Northern Communal Areas are hanging in the balance, and the government must act swiftly and decisively to implement policies that will breathe life back into this vital sector, ensuring a prosperous future for the affected communities.