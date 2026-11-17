JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 17 — Residents of Protea Glen in Soweto, one of South Africa’s largest townships, blocked roads with rocks, burning tires and other debris on Monday evening to protest against prolonged water shortages that have disrupted daily life in the community, local media reported.

The protesters called for the immediate restoration of water supplies, expressing frustration over the lack of reliable service and clear information on when normal supplies would resume.

According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation, some residents said their households had been experiencing water shortages for weeks, forcing them to travel elsewhere to fetch water. They also complained that they kept paying for municipal services despite being unable to access a basic necessity.

The protest came amid a wider water supply disruption affecting parts of Johannesburg. On Nov. 12, Johannesburg Water announced an unplanned outage affecting 19 areas across Soweto, Roodepoort and Randburg.

The utility said some water supply systems had to be urgently shut down from around midday to prevent bulk water reserves at Eikenhof from falling further.

The disruption affected communities including Protea Glen, Pimville, Meadowlands, Dobsonville and Eldorado Park. Johannesburg Water added it would continue monitoring the bulk supply system and reservoir levels, with further updates to be provided as conditions changed.

The latest disruption highlights persistent challenges facing water and electricity infrastructure in Soweto and other parts of Johannesburg. Power supply interruptions have repeatedly affected Rand Water’s pumping operations, particularly at the Eikenhof system, which supplies large parts of Soweto and surrounding areas.

South African government officials acknowledged in September that recurring electricity supply problems at Eikenhof had undermined the reliability of bulk water supplies. The city has also faced mounting pressure from aging infrastructure, maintenance backlogs, water losses and rising demand, making the system vulnerable to further disruptions.

The protest also comes at a politically sensitive time, following South Africa’s recent local government elections. With no single party securing an outright majority in several major metropolitan municipalities, including Johannesburg, political parties are engaged in negotiations to form coalition governments and determine the composition of municipal administrations.

The newly elected municipal councils are expected to hold their inaugural meetings by Nov. 27, following the official publication of election results. The coalition negotiations will be closely watched as the incoming administrations face mounting public pressure to improve basic services, including reliable water and electricity supplies.

Residents of Protea Glen have staged similar protests in recent years, repeatedly barricading roads with stones and burning tires over persistent service delivery failures.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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