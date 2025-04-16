REPO RATE MAINTAINED AT 6.75 PERCENT

The decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Namibia to maintain the repo rate at 6.75 percent during its bi-monthly meeting on April 14th and 15th, 2025, reflects a strategic approach to navigating economic challenges.

In recent months, domestic economic growth has shown positive signs, continuing from an upward trend in 2024 into early 2025. The MPC’s decision was influenced by this growth trajectory, which suggests resilience in key sectors of the economy despite external pressures. The committee recognized that maintaining a stable repo rate could foster an environment conducive to further growth.

Inflation rates have remained relatively contained despite a recent uptick, allowing the MPC to keep monetary policy steady without exacerbating inflationary pressures. This stability is crucial for consumer confidence and overall economic health. Additionally, subdued growth in private sector credit extension indicates cautious lending practices that align with current economic conditions.

The improvement in Namibia’s merchandise trade deficit and adequate international reserves also played a significant role in the MPC’s decision-making process. By preserving the currency peg between the Namibia Dollar and South African Rand, policymakers aim to ensure financial stability while meeting international obligations amidst global uncertainties.

The unanimous decision by the MPC to maintain the repo rate at 6.75 percent underscores a commitment to safeguarding both national currency stability and supporting domestic economic growth. As global uncertainties persist, such prudent monetary policies will be essential for fostering resilience within Namibia’s economy.

By JK WaDisho