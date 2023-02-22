Real Madrid pay injury price for Anfield win

Trending Now
SPORTS

February 22, 2023

MADRID, Feb. 22  — Real Madrid’s impressive win away to Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night has come with a price ahead of their La Liga derby at home to Atletico Madrid this weekend.
David Alaba had to leave the game in the first half after suffering a hamstring problem, while Rodrygo was forced out in the second half after suffering a strain high on the back of his left leg.
It looks to be impossible for Alaba to recover for Saturday’s match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, while Rodrygo will also be a doubt for that game and next week’s Copa del Rey semifinal first leg at home to FC Barcelona.
The Brazilian started on Wednesday due to the absence of Toni Kroos in midfield (although the German came on as a substitute), but with Kroos and a few other key players likely to return to the starting lineup, Real Madrid will look to overcome the injuries and maintain their winning form in the upcoming matches. The absence of Alaba and potentially Rodrygo, however, may give an opportunity for other players to step up and prove themselves in these crucial fixtures.  (Xinhua)

