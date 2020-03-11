PSG-Lyon French League Cup final postponed due to coronavirus

PARIS, March 11 -- The French League Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, scheduled for April 4, has been postponed over the concerns of the COVID-19 virus, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) said in a statement on Wednesday. "In consultation with Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon, broadcasters and the FFF, the LFP office will set a new date depending on health developments and the European course of the two clubs," the statement wrote. The LFP announced on Tuesday that all the French Ligue 1 and second-tier Ligue 2 matches will be played behind closed doors until April 15. All the decisions came after the French government on Sunday announced to ban all gatherings of more than 1,000 people to fight against the virus, which has infected 1,784 people and killed at least 33 in the country until Wednesday. Xinhua