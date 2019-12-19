PSG cruise into French League Cup quarterfinals

PARIS, Dec. 19 -- Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 4-1 away win over second-tier Le Mans to reach the French League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. Pablo Sarabia, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria had all found the net for the eight-time cup winners after 47 minutes of the game, while a consolation for Le Mans came from Harisson Manzala's 53rd-minute strike. Sarabia latched onto Di Maria's pass to put the visitors in front after 21 minutes. Choupo-Moting doubled PSG's lead by finishing off a fine move following Marco Verratti's free-kick in the 40th minute, and Mbappe made it three just one minute later. Di Maria added his name to the scoresheet soon after the restart with a thumping long-range effort that left Le Mans goalkeeper Pierre Patron with no chance, before Manzala pulled one back for the home side. Elsewhere, Bertrand Traore's brace earned Lyon a 4-1 home win over Toulouse, Nantes lost to Strasbourg 1-0, Brest overcame Bordeaux 2-0, Nimes fell to Saint-Etienne 2-1 and Amiens edged Rennes 3-2. Ligue 1 sides Reims and Lille secured their quarterfinal spots on Tuesday. Xinhau