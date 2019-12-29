Presidential election runoff continues in calm in Guinea-Bissau

BISSAU, Dec. 29 -- The voting process of the presidential election runoff in Guinea-Bissau is continuing on Sunday in calm. Both the National Election Commission of Guinea-Bissau (NEC) and local medias revealed a low turnout across Bissau, capital of the country. Since no candidate won more than 50 percent of the ballots during the first round held on Nov. 24, the top two candidates, Domingos Simoes Pereira, candidate of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, and Umaro Sissoco Embalo, supported by the Movement for Democratic Alternation, compete this Sunday for the presidency of Guinea-Bissau for the next five years. On Nov. 27, the NEC announced the results of the first round of presidential election, which showed former prime ministers Pereira and Embalo won respectively 40.13 percent and 27.65 percent of the votes. The incumbent president Jose Mario Vaz obtained 12.41 percent, which placed him at 4th place. After voting this Sunday near the presidential palace in Bissau, Vaz called on the voters to vote massively. Prime minister Aristides Gomes reaffirmed the transparency of this presidential election, and excluded the possibility of electoral fraud. He said the electoral process in Guinea-Bissau is "one of the most transparent in this african region", inviting "all the voters to exercise their right to vote in order to contribute to the stabilization of the country." The head of the African Union observation mission, Joaquim Rafael Branco, stressed that no incident was reported in the morning and praised "the civism shown by the people of Guinea-Bissau." More than 760,000 voters are called to cast their ballots in 3,139 polling stations. The polling stations should be closed at 5 p.m. local time if no voters would still be queuing. The provisional results are expected 48 hours after the closing of polling. Xinhau