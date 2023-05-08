President Ramaphosa attends SADC summit to discuss DRC insecurity

Staff Writer

WINDHOEK, May 8 — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the SADC Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit in Windhoek, Namibia, on Monday, where he will provide updates on the security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The summit aims to find a lasting solution to the insecurity in the eastern DRC, which has been a longstanding issue in the region.

President Ramaphosa, who is attending the summit as the outgoing Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation of the regional bloc, will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, and the Minister in the Presidency.

South Africa is among the Troop Contributing Countries to the Force Intervention Brigade, which has been active in the eastern DRC. The situation in the area has been receiving sharp focus from the SADC, the African Union, and other regional mechanisms, which have been working to find a sustainable solution to the ongoing insecurity.

The summit will provide an opportunity for leaders in the region to discuss the current state of affairs and make recommendations for action. The outcomes of the Summit are expected to contribute to continental efforts aimed at finding a lasting solution to the insecurity in the eastern DRC.

The DRC has been plagued by armed conflict and instability for decades, particularly in the eastern part of the country, which borders Rwanda, Uganda, and Burundi. The area has been a battleground for various rebel groups, militias, and government forces, resulting in the displacement of millions of people.

The SADC Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit is an important platform for regional leaders to discuss and find solutions to the challenges facing the region. The participation of President Ramaphosa and other ministers from South Africa highlights the country’s commitment to regional cooperation and stability. The summit will undoubtedly provide an opportunity for leaders to share their views, exchange ideas and strategies, and work towards a sustainable solution to the insecurity in the DRC. – Namibia Daily News