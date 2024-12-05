President Mnangagwa Congratulates Namibia’s New President Nandi-Ndaitwah

By Staff Reporter

HARARE, Dec. 5 — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended warm congratulations to Ndemupelila Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on her historic election as President of Namibia. Nandi-Ndaitwah, 72, emerged victorious in Namibia’s presidential election held on November 30, securing over 57% of the vote.

Representing Namibia’s ruling South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO), Nandi-Ndaitwah defeated her closest rival, Panduleni Itula of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), who garnered 26% of the vote. In the National Assembly elections, SWAPO also retained a strong position, winning 51 of the 96 seats, while IPC secured 20 seats.

In a congratulatory message sent on December 4, President Mnangagwa praised Nandi-Ndaitwah’s victory as a reflection of the trust Namibians have in her ability to lead the nation toward socio-economic transformation while preserving its liberation legacy.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe and on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you my most sincere congratulations on your historic election as the President of the Republic of Namibia. Your victory is a reflection of the trust and confidence that the people of Namibia have in your leadership to safeguard the liberation heritage and bring about socio-economic transformation in Namibia,” Mnangagwa stated.

President Mnangagwa also expressed confidence in the continued growth of Zimbabwe-Namibia relations under Nandi-Ndaitwah’s leadership. He reiterated Zimbabwe’s commitment to fostering bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of both nations.

“As you assume your new role, I am confident that the excellent relations between our two countries will continue to grow from strength to strength in the years ahead,” he said.

“I take this opportunity to assure you of Zimbabwe’s commitment and readiness to deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation with Namibia for the mutual benefit of our two peoples.”

In his closing remarks, Mnangagwa extended his best wishes to Nandi-Ndaitwah for good health and a prosperous tenure, emphasizing peace and progress for Namibia.

“I wish you good health, as well as peace and prosperity for the people of Namibia. Please accept, Your Excellency and Dear Sister, the assurances of my highest consideration.”