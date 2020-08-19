President Geingob expresses condolences to the family of Mr. Jeff Mbako.



Windhoek, Aug 19-The President of

Geingob has learned with sadness about the passing of Mr. Jeff Mbako on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 in Windhoek.

In his message of condolences, President Geingob says:

“I have learned with utmost sadness that Comrade Jeff Mbako, my former senior assistant has passed away. Our association started in exile, after which Comrade Mbako served as my senior aide for many

years until his retirement in 2018. I have always relied on his wisdom and wide knowledge of our communities. We have lost a kind and patient person. During this moment of grief, I condole with his wife,

Comrade Nangula Mbako, the children, the entire Mbako family, as well

as comrades and friends. May God grant you strength and courage during this difficult period. May the soul of Comrade Jeff Mbako Rest in Eternal Peace.”



President Geingob encourages the family to put faith in the Lord

and wishes the family to draw strength from the book of Romans 8:28:

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”



Biography of Mr. Jeff Mbako

Jefness Ugwanga Mbako was born on 15 Feb. 1947 and left Namibia to join the liberation struggle, working in the transport division of SWAPO in exile. He holds a Diploma in Public Administration and Management from the United Nations Institute for Namibia (UNIN) and

later obtained a BL Honours Degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

After independence, Mr Mbako served between 1993-2003 as Special

Advisor to the founding Prime Minister, the Right Honorable Hage G. Geingob, and subsequently worked as a community development officer, labor advisor for the City of Windhoek. After serving as Special Advisor to the Minister of Justice between 2012-2015, Mr. Mbako joined President Hage G. Geingob as a Special Advisor in 2015 in the Presidency until his retirement in 2018.

