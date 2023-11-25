President Geingob’s Call to Action for a Safer Namibia: Eradicating Violence Against Women and Girls

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 25 — On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, observed on November 25, 2023, President Dr. Hage G. Geingob of the Republic of Namibia has issued a poignant message, underscoring the need for collective action to eradicate violence against women and girls.

President Geingob joins Namibians and the global community in commemorating this significant day, acknowledging the pervasive issue of underreported incidents due to prevailing impunity, silence, stigma, and shame. The 2023 theme, “Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls,” serves as a rallying cry for proactive measures to address the root causes rather than merely responding to the consequences.

Namibia, under President Geingob’s leadership, has made commendable strides in combating violence against women and girls. The Combating of Domestic Violence Act and the Affirmative Action Act stand as pillars of progress, aiming to protect victims, promote gender equality, and ensure women’s representation in decision-making. The government has also undertaken awareness campaigns, workshops, and educational programs, culminating in the development of a National Action Plan on Gender-Based Violence to expand support services and enhance data collection.

President Geingob highlights the proactive initiatives led by the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare, along with various stakeholders, to prevent violence against women and girls. Specialized units within the Namibian Police Force have been established to address gender-based violence, emphasizing the nation’s commitment to creating an environment free from fear, discrimination, and violence.

A crucial call to action is directed at men to take a leading role in the fight against violence against women and contribute to building a safer society for all. President Geingob urges the collective effort to create a Namibia where every woman and girl can live in dignity, equality, and security.

The message emphasizes the imperative of fostering an environment where survivors feel safe to come forward, perpetrators are held accountable, and support services are readily available. President Geingob calls for a renewed commitment to building a nation where violence against women is not only condemned but prevented.

In conclusion, President Dr. Hage G. Geingob advocates for a united front in shaping a future where the dignity, equality, and rights of every woman and girl are safeguarded. His call to action resonates as a powerful message of hope and determination, urging the nation to stand together to eliminate the scourge of violence against women and create a society where such acts are not just condemned but actively prevented.