President Geingob visits the families of the two late Former General and Colonel of the NDF.

Windhoek, Feb 22–Dr Hage G. Geingob learned with sadness about the passing of two former PLAN fighters and retired soldiers of the Namibian Defence Force, Brigadier-General (Rtd) Holden Japuleni Chrispus Uulenga and Colonel (Rtd) George Mwauvikange Kaxuxwena who passed away on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 and Sunday, 21 February 2021 respectively.

Accompanied by Rt Hon. Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and Minister of Environment and Tourism Hon. Pohamba Shifeta, President Geingob expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved families when he visited their respective residences this afternoon.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info