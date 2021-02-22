President Geingob to Update the nation on COVID-19 government response measures.

Windhoek, Feb 22–President Geingob on Wednesday 24 February 2021, will update the nation on government COVID-19 response measures at 10am.

“Covid-19 is deadly and we should continue to be vigilant. On Wednesday, 24 February 2021 at 10h00, I will provide during the 25th Public Briefing an update about our national response measures against Covid-19. Our unity is our strength. Sanitize – Mask Up – Social Distance”.