President Geingob summons Defence Minister Vilho for alleged illicit Proceeds in undeclared foreign bank account in Hong Kong.

Windhoek, APR 2–In light of current revelations about the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Honourable Hafeni Vilho holding an undeclared bank account in Hong Kong with HSBC, allegedly linked to illicit proceeds, President Geingob summoned Hon Hafeni Vilho to a meeting to be held on Tuesday 6 April 2021.

The Summons was initiated by President Geingob after consultation with the Vice President, the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister.

city of Windhoek Mayor Dr. Job Amupanda has been on the Minister of Defence Peter Hafeni Vilho ‘s toes labelling him as corrupt and greedy through social media platforms.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info