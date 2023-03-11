President Geingob Pays Tribute to Late Chief Stefanus Goliath’s Legacy

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, March 11 — Namibian President Dr Hage G. Geingob has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of late Chief Stefanus Goliath, Deputy Chief of the /Hai-/Khaua Traditional Authority, who passed away on March 10, 2023, at the age of 78.

In his message of condolences, President Geingob expressed sadness about the passing of Chief Stefanus Goliath, describing it as a significant loss to the Namibian nation. He recognized Chief Goliath’s immense contributions to the liberation struggle for the Independence of Namibia and his service as Chairperson of the SWAPO Party and Regional Commissioner of the Southern Region before and after Independence.

President Geingob also acknowledged the late Chief’s devotion to uplifting the living standards of his people, adding that he would be remembered for being totally committed to his contribution to the nation-building of the Namibian Government and people. He praised the late Chief’s legacy, which will prevail through the /Hai-/Khaua community and the Namibian nation as a whole.

On behalf of the Government of Namibia, President Geingob expressed his sincere condolences, thoughts, and prayers to the family of the late Chief, as well as the entire Namibian nation.

The passing of Chief Stefanus Goliath is a sad moment for the Namibian people, especially the /Hai-/Khaua Traditional Authority. The late Chief’s commitment to his people’s well-being and his contribution to the nation’s development will always be remembered. His legacy will undoubtedly live on, and his selfless service to the Namibian nation will inspire future generations.

May the soul of Chief Stefanus Goliath rest in eternal peace, and may his family and the Namibian nation find solace and comfort during this difficult time of mourning. – Namibia Daily News