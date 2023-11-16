President Geingob Appoints Lt Gen (Rtd) Sebastian Ndeitunga as Ohangwena Region’s New Governor

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, November 16, 2023 – President Hage G. Geingob has exercised his constitutional authority to appoint Lt Gen (Rtd) Sebastian Ndeitunga as the new Regional Governor of the Ohangwena Region, effective from November 16, 2023. This decision, made in accordance with Articles 32 4 (a) (hh) and 110A (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, aligns with the provisions of the Special Advisors and Regional Governors Appointment Act, 1990, as amended.

Lt Gen (Rtd) Ndeitunga, with his wealth of experience, is entrusted with the responsibility to oversee the full implementation of programs and projects in the Ohangwena Region, ensuring alignment with the allocated budget. The President has directed the new Governor to collaborate with Offices, Ministries, and Agencies, emphasizing the importance of efficient service delivery to the region’s residents.

Expressing confidence and trust in Lt Gen (Rtd) Ndeitunga’s abilities, commitment, and fairness, President Geingob believes that the new Governor will discharge his duties and responsibilities with diligence.

In a concurrent decision, President Geingob has exercised his authority under Article 32(6) of the Constitution to relieve Honorable Walde Ndevashiya of his duties as the Governor of the Ohangwena Region. This removal is effective immediately from November 16, 2023.

President Geingob extends his gratitude to Honorable Walde Ndevashiya for his dedicated service during his tenure as Governor of the Ohangwena Region.

The appointment of Lt Gen (Rtd) Sebastian Ndeitunga reflects the President’s commitment to ensuring effective governance and service delivery, aligning with the constitutional mandate to appoint and, if necessary, remove officials for the benefit of the Namibian people.