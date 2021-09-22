Trending Now
Possible Delay for Rundu Town Council employee salaries
National

Possible Delay for Rundu Town Council employee salaries

written by Musa Zimunya September 22, 2021

RUNDU, Sept. 22 – Rundu Town Council salaries might be delayed, according to a Memorandum that Namibia Daily News is in possession.  “This memo serves to inform you that the salary for the month of September 2021 might be delayed. The reason for this delay is that Council is faced with financial constraints.  We regret this inevitable situation and hope that you will cooperate with us to rise to better standards,” read the memo signed by Chief Executive Officer Olavi Nathaniel.

A staff member who asked to remain anonymous, the issue was not a new one and the last time it had happened was in September 2019, when they received their salaries in October only.

Numerous efforts to contact Rundu Town Council proved fruitless as the phone kept ringing without answer. – NDN Staffer

