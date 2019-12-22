Portuguese coach Ferreira in talks with Santos

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec. 22 -- Santos are in talks to sign veteran Portuguese manager Jesualdo Ferreira, according to Brazilian press reports. Ferreira, who led Porto to three consecutive league titles at the end of the last decade, met with Santos representatives in Lisbon on Saturday to discuss the vacant position, Globo Esporte reported. The 73-year-old has been out of work since leaving Qatari outfit Al Saad in June. Others understood to be under consideration for the role are Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio and Spaniard Miguel Angel Ramirez. Santos have been searching for a head coach since parting ways with Argentinian Jorge Sao Paulo on December 10. The eight-time Brazilian Serie A champions finished the 2020 league season in second place, 16 points behind champions Flamengo. Xinhau