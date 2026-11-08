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Police bomb disposal squad official killed in NW Pakistan IED blast
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Police bomb disposal squad official killed in NW Pakistan IED blast

November 8, 2026

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 8 — An assistant head of the police’s bomb disposal squad was killed on Saturday when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded while he was attempting to defuse it in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident occurred in the Sararogha area in Upper South Waziristan district, according to the police.

District police officer Ashfaq Khan told local media that the official sustained critical injuries in the explosion and later succumbed to them.

According to the police, the official had successfully defused an IED planted in the area before another explosive device went off as he attempted to neutralize it.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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