PM Modi Invites Public to Name Cheetahs in Kuno National Park

NDN Staffer

MADHYA PRADESH, April 21 — India’s efforts to reintroduce cheetahs to the country’s wilderness have received a new boost with the naming of four of the big cats, which were recently relocated to Kuno National Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited citizens to suggest names, and after receiving over 11,500 entries, the cheetahs have been renamed Pavan, Aasha, Daksha, and Nirva.

The cheetahs, which were reintroduced in September 2022 after being declared extinct in India in 1952, are part of the “Cheetah Introduction” initiative, which aims to create healthy cheetah populations in India and support international conservation efforts.

Under the initiative’s action plan, 10-12 cheetahs will be imported from African countries each year for the next five years at least. In September 2022, eight cheetahs were relocated from Namibia to India, and a further 12 (seven males and five females) were translocated from South Africa in February 2023.

The reintroduction of cheetahs to India is a significant conservation effort that aims to restore balance to the country’s ecosystem. To support the initiative, a consultation workshop was organized in February 2023, featuring international cheetah experts, biologists, veterinarians, and forest officials.

The successful naming of the cheetahs represents an important step forward in promoting and spreading awareness of Project Cheetah. The chosen names have cultural importance and value for their conservation, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change.

India’s efforts to reintroduce cheetahs to the country are a positive development for conservation efforts and represent a significant step forward in restoring balance to the ecosystem. With the continued support of the government and the public, it is hoped that the reintroduction of these magnificent animals will be a success. – Namibia Daily News