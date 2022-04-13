Petrozavodskmash conducted pre-assembly of reactor coolant pump housings for Tianwan NPS

AEM-Technologies JSC, Branch in Petrozavodsk (member of Atomenergomash, Mechanical Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation, and Karelian regional office of the Russian Mechanical Engineering Union (SoyuzMash)) has completed a pre-assembly of housings of reactor coolant pump sets (RCPS) designed for the Tianwan NPS, Unit 7, People’s Republic of China.

RCPS internals, particularly guide vanes, were assembled earlier, upon which those were connected to flanges. The design was placed inside a spherical housing and an appropriate circumferential weld was performed afterward. Assembly with the sphere has been accomplished for all four RCPS housings of the Tianwan NPS.

An RCPS housing is a Safety Class 1 product. At the site, it secures coolant circulation from the reactor to steam generators and operates at a pressure of approx. 160 bar and a temperature of 300°C. Power unit equipment comprises four RCPSs per unit.

Tianwan NPS is the largest object of the Russia-China economic cooperation located in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu province, China. Units 1 & 2 with WWER-1000 reactors had been accepted by the Customer and put into operation in 2007. Units 3 & 4 were commissioned in the year 2018. An intergovernmental protocol and a frame contract to construct Units 7 & 8 of the Tianwan NPS, with WWER-1200 reactors of the latest 3+ generation, were signed in the same year.

