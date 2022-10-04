Petrol prices go down as diesel stabilizes in Namibia

WINDHOEK, Oct. 4 — Namibia will reduce its petrol prices, while diesel prices will remain unchanged, the Ministry of Mines and Energy announced Monday.

Due to a continued drop in oil prices throughout September, the current prices signified the lowest level since January 2022 amid rising fears that a looming economic downturn would hurt global demand in energy markets, said the ministry in a statement.

“The ministry is, thus, at this moment announcing that petrol prices will decrease by 100 Namibia cents and the diesel prices will remain unchanged. The new fuel prices in Walvis Bay will thus become 20.08 Namibia dollars (1.11 U.S. dollars) per litre for petrol and will remain 22.12 Namibia dollars (1.22 U.S. dollars) per litre for diesel,” the ministry explained.

The fuel prices across the country have been adjusted accordingly and the adjustments will become effective on Oct. 5. (Xinhua)