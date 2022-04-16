PETITION ABOUT MINISTER TJONGARERO

A petition for the Renewal of the Contract for Chief Sports Administration at Namibia Sports has been in circulation online by Nam Youth in Sports.

Mr Sinvula Mudabeti spoke on behalf of the group that It is on record that the position of Chief Sports Administrator was advertised and the Board of Directors at Namibia Sports Commission who are mandated to recommend a suited candidate to the Minister of Sports recommend Mr Fred Mwiya for reappointment, however, the Minister has refused to endorse the candidacy, that the position should be re-advertised for more candidates to apply for the position.

The group questions the Minister’s decision to stand against Mr Mwiya’s reappointment if the Board selected him based on his working performance prior and scores from the interview.

The demands are: