Trending Now
Home Current AffairsYouth PETITION ABOUT MINISTER TJONGARERO
PETITION ABOUT MINISTER TJONGARERO
Youth

PETITION ABOUT MINISTER TJONGARERO

April 16, 2022

A petition for the Renewal of the Contract for Chief Sports Administration at Namibia Sports has been in circulation online by  Nam Youth in Sports.

Mr Sinvula Mudabeti spoke on behalf of the group that It is on record that the position of Chief Sports  Administrator was advertised and the Board of Directors at Namibia Sports Commission who are mandated to recommend a suited candidate to the Minister of Sports recommend Mr Fred Mwiya for reappointment, however, the Minister has refused to endorse the candidacy, that the position should be re-advertised for more candidates to apply for the position.

The group questions the Minister’s decision to stand against Mr Mwiya’s reappointment if the Board selected him based on his working performance prior and scores from the interview.

The demands are:

  1. We demand a stop to the unfair treatment by Hon Agnes Tjongarero with immediate effect against a top-performing CEO at Namibia Sports Commission.
  2. We demand a stop to the Minister’s conduct of operating above ethical corporate standards.
  3. We demand a stop to the Minister’s conduct in undermining the Board of Directors at Namibia Sports Commission.
  4. We request the head of state to intervene in this matter by calling Honourable Agnes Tjongarero to order.
  5. We demand a stop to the violation of the Public Enterprise Act by Honourable  Agnes  Tjongarero.
  6. We demand a stop to Honourable Agnes Tjongarero’s dictatorial and autocratic leadership.
Post Views: 74
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Education dominates JNC resolutions

September 4, 2018

Government of Namibia and UNFPA Annual Review and...

March 1, 2022

Connecting positive change

March 31, 2022

Henrike Grohs Art Award: Open call for African...

August 18, 2021

UNICEF Plans Sub-Regional Event to Commemorate World Children’s...

November 14, 2021

Youth should be involved in implementing land conference...

October 16, 2018

LPM Youth concerns with high suicide rate among...

August 18, 2020

Facebook loses more younger users

September 6, 2018

Rundu youth entrepreneurship expo postponed to June

December 4, 2018

African nations to develop child protection strategy for...

January 22, 2019