Perfect Friday, Rundu will be welcoming the Golden Girls back home.

written by Derdy September 23, 2021

WINDHOEK, Sept. 23  —  Spellbound by their achievements and contributions to the field of sport in the world and Namibia at large, Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi will be back home tomorrow together with their coach, Henk Botha.

The athletes will have a welcoming ceremony at the Rundu Sport Stadium. The program will commence with a parade leading from the Masivi Roadblock for 7km up to Rundu. The rest of the program will be taking place at the Rundu Sport Stadium.

During an interview held with the Director of Ceremonies for the event, Mr. Fanuel Kapapero, who is also the Director of Education, expressed his excitement for the two athletes to be finally back home. He said:” Our golden girls who are now ranked the top of the world athletes, are finally arriving back tomorrow. As people in Kavango Region, we should be all happier to receive them.”

By NDN Reporter

