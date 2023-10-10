Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources Conducts Oversight Visit to Erongo Region’s Mines

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Swakopmund, October 10 – The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Natural Resources, specifically the Subcommittee on Mines and Energy, embarked on a five-day familiarization visit to various mining companies in the Erongo region. The visit, scheduled from the 9th to the 13th of October 2023, aims to assess mining companies’ compliance with labour and environmental regulations. Additionally, the committee seeks to gain insights into the government’s shareholding in local mines, as well as the value addition and corporate social responsibility initiatives undertaken by mining companies and their impact.

During a courtesy meeting with the Governor of the Erongo region, Neville Andre, today, concerns were raised regarding the lack of coordination among stakeholders in the mining sector. This lack of coordination, it was noted, has adversely affected the relationships between mining companies, local leadership, and employees.

As mandated by the constitution and the Standing Rules and Orders of the National Assembly, the committee is responsible for conducting oversight visits to ensure accountability, efficiency, and effectiveness. The outcome of this oversight familiarization visit will be compiled into a comprehensive report for discussion and adoption in parliament. Once adopted, the report will be handed over to the relevant ministry for implementation.

The committee is scheduled to visit prominent mining companies, including Rossing Uranium, Swakop Uranium, Lange Heinrich Uranium, Uis Tin Mining, Omusati Granite, Navachab Gold Mine, African Granite, and Manger Mining, among others.

Accompanying the committee on this oversight visit are Members of Parliament, including Tjekero Tweya, Chairman of the Natural Resources Standing Committee, Kletus Karondo, Chair of the Subcommittee on Mines and Energy within the Natural Resources Committee, as well as Kennedy Shakupakela, Maria Kamutali, Diederik Vries, and Maria Elago.

This visit underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring that mining activities in the Erongo region adhere to stringent labour and environmental laws while promoting sustainable practices.