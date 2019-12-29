Palestine criticizes Israel for ignoring request to hold elections in East Jerusalem

RAMALLAH, Dec. 29 -- The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on Sunday criticized Israel for ignoring Palestinian request to hold elections in East Jerusalem. "This is a deliberate obstruction of the Palestinian democratic and political life," PLO Secretary General Saeb Erekat said, accusing Israel of "reneging on signed agreements." Palestine and Israel signed an agreement in 1995 that allowed Palestinian elections in East Jerusalem in 1996, 2005 and 2006, he told Xinhua. Erekat urged the international community and the European Union which is in charge of overseeing Palestinian elections to pressure Israel not to hinder elections in East Jerusalem. Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Palestinian presidential spokesman, also slammed Israel's neglect of the request to allow Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem to vote in the upcoming elections. "This is crossing a red line. We cannot have an election without East Jerusalem," said Abu Rudeineh. "We will make all efforts to come to an agreement with Israel on the matter and let the residents of East Jerusalem vote." Yediot Ahronot, an Israeli national daily newspaper published in Tel Aviv, reported on Saturday that Israel decided not to respond to the Palestinian request to allow Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem to participate in elections after recent high-level discussions on this matter. Observers say Israel's decision to ignore the Palestinian request may cripple Palestine's legislature and postpone elections until further notice. The last parliamentary elections in the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, took place in January 2006. Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, while Israel wants all Jerusalem to be its eternal capital. Israel annexed East Jerusalem in 1967 and declared all Jerusalem as its eternal capital in 1980, a move that has never been recognized by most of the international community. Xinhau