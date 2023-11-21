Oyayone Foundation and Nedbank Namibia Unveil Groundbreaking 2023 Status of Women Report

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 21 — On November 16, the Oyayone Foundation, with generous support from Nedbank Namibia, successfully concluded the launch of the 2023 Status of Women in Namibia Report. Commissioned by the Oyayone Foundation, this report provides a comprehensive overview of key development indicators and the progress made across thematic pillars, including poverty and inequality, economic inclusion and empowerment, health and well-being, education, gender-based violence, political inclusion, and empowerment.

Louise Shixwameni, Chairperson of the Oyayone Foundation, emphasized the critical role of women’s full participation in national and international decision-making processes for creating an inclusive, equitable, and sustainable society. The report serves as a valuable tool for developing targeted programs to address the needs of vulnerable and unemployed women in Namibia.

Under the theme ‘Accelerating women’s economic empowerment towards gender equality,’ the event demonstrated a spirit of unity and commitment, highlighting the shared vision of Nedbank Namibia and the Oyayone Foundation in fostering a more inclusive and empowered society.

Martha Murorua, Managing Director of Nedbank Namibia, emphasized the power of collective action and the bank’s commitment to supporting initiatives that drive positive change in communities. The study includes a gap analysis and recommendations aimed at strengthening women’s empowerment and fostering economic growth and development across Namibia.

In 2021, Nedbank Namibia invested N$150,000 in sponsoring this critical research project, demonstrating its commitment to addressing youth unemployment, promoting job creation, and alleviating poverty. This collaboration extended to a research validation workshop, where key stakeholders provided valuable feedback on the findings, integrating these insights into the final report.

Chairperson Shixwameni echoed the vision of Namibia’s President, Dr. Hage G Geingob, calling for collective support for those at risk of being left behind. The report, a culmination of significant collaboration, was unveiled at a stakeholder and media event in the capital.

The integrated report covers various gender inequality indices, acknowledging policy impacts and highlighting government initiatives through a detailed overview of policy and legislative frameworks. Notably, it reflects improvements in female representation in Namibia’s parliament and government, positioning the country as a leader on the continent and among the top 10 nations globally.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Hon. Christine //Hoebes, Deputy Minister Bernadette Jagger praised the Oyayone Foundation and its partners for documenting the baseline status of this demographic segment. The report tells a story of steady progress enabled by strong political will, hope, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow. Jagger invited stakeholders to use the evidence presented in the report to address key challenges in their respective fields of work.

The Oyayone Foundation, whose name translates to ‘net-caster,’ focuses on working with and for women, specifically young, underprivileged single mothers at risk of being left behind. The foundation aims to break the cycle of poverty by addressing basic needs and tackling asset poverty.