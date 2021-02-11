Owners of vehicles used by ECN Furious,Demand to be paid.

Rundu, Feb. 11–Kavango East region private owned vehicle owners who rented their vehicle to ECN are furious and have visited ECN office in Rundu several times to demand for payment that was promised to them to be paid by 24 January 2021 but payment was not done until now. The angry private vehicle owners spoke to one of our daily news reporter saying “we have been patient enough and every time we call their head office in Windhoek they dont want to answer were really tired of waiting some of our friends in Kavango west have been paid why not us”. They said the only solution will be for them to boycott or go on a peaceful Demostration.

By Annakleta Haikera

Namibia Daily News