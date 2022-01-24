Trending Now
Over 100 Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in December
Over 100 Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in December

January 24, 2022

WINDHOEK, JAN 24 – A total of 132 suspects were arrested on drug-related charges in the month of December 2021 alone according to the Namibian Police Force. During that period, some 32 tonnes of cannabis worth over N$300 000, and over 350 tablets of mandrax worth N$42 240 was seized.

According to a police media release, “Drug Substances Cannabis 32,238 kg (worth) NS 322 380-00; Mandrax – 352 tablets (worth) N$42 240-00; Cocaine powder – 2 grams (worth) NS 1 000-00… .”
Meanwhile, 46 units of crack cocaine worth N$4 600-00, six MDMA capsules worth NS 720-00 and 41 LSD Stickers  worth N$4 920-00 were seized, bringing the total street value of the drugs to a combined N$ 375 860

“A total of one hundred and thirty-two (132) suspects were arrested, involving one hundred and nineteen (119) Namibians, one (1) Angolan, one (1) German, one (I) South African, nine (9) Zambians, and one (I) Zimbabwean national. Dealing in drugs remains a huge concern in our societies and hence the police continue encouraging the public to desist from using these substances, moreover to report especially the drug dealers or any suspicion of drug related matters.” – musa@namibiadailynews.info

