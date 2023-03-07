By Prince Mupiri

OTJIWARONGO, MARCH 7 — The 21st edition of The Namibian Newspaper Cup, proudly presented by Standard Bank, has begun in Otjiwarongo. The town is hosting the under-20 football and netball tournament from April 7 to 10. The event is being attended by Otjiwarongo mayor, Gottlieb Candy Shivute, Rebekka Goagoses, Netball Namibia president, Jochen Traut, NFA secretary-general, Isack Hamata, The Namibian’s deputy editor, Frieda Albertus, Standard Bank Namibia regional manager (Central and Northern), and members of the public.

The Newspaper Cup was founded in 2001, making it 23 years old this year. The 2023 theme for the Namibian Newspaper Cup is “Revive Economic Growth through Sports.” The event will begin on April 7, 2023, in the Otjozondjupa Area, in the town of Otjiwarongo.

Mayor Gottlieb Candy Shivute welcomed everyone to the town and the formal launch of the 2023 Newspaper Cup competition. He highlighted why Otjiwarongo is the best town to hold such an exciting event, stating that the town is recognized for its good hospitality, adequate financial systems, customer-friendly personnel, and friendly people who welcome all tourists.

“I welcome you all to Otjiwarongo town, and Otjiwarongo will be filled with absolute euphoria when the competition starts on the 7th of April 2023,” Gottlieb said.

Netball has always been a sport that has been left out of very important and great venturous activities. This does not include the Namibian Newspaper Cup because this year marks four years since the sport was included in such a soccer-oriented environment.

Rebekka Goagoses, Netball Namibia president, said that the organization has always been pleased to be included in the Newspaper Cup because football has always been the face of such an event. Through this platform, the organization has created great players who represent them at the under-19 Championships and tournaments. The platform has therefore ensured the creation of players such as Jewel Monica Gomases and Rocheal Roots, who are currently playing in South Africa at the University of Johannesburg.

She asked the media to be involved in her organization by interviewing her and her staff to place the players higher on the map. “Netball Namibia will not disappoint its sponsors, the Namibian Newspaper, Standard Bank, and Coca-Cola for your pouring sponsorship to provide refreshments for all athletes.”

When the 21st edition was launched in Oshakati in 2020, there was no active and competitive football played in Namibia at that time. Today, the de marine Namibia premiership, Nationwide 1st division, and the Regional 2nd division are all up and running, as well as the FNB women’s super league, which is currently being played in various towns across the country.

NFA Secretary-General Jochen Traut said, “The Newspaper Cup gives our young players valuable exposure. More sponsors such as these are needed to keep soccer alive in Namibia.”

Isack Hamata, The Namibian’s deputy editor, took the stand to praise the leadership from both the Region and town of Otjiwarongo for the commitment made to host the event in such a short space of time.

“I pity the Zambezi Region because they won in August last year, and already, if they don’t win it this year again, they must give back the trophy.”

Over the past 21 years of the Newspaper tournament, Namibia has produced great players within the football and netball organizations and teams. The tournament has made sure that most of Namibia’s players who participated in this tournament find themselves. – Namibia Daily News