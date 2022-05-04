Oshikoto regional council sets out to achieve annual work plan despite challenges

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI 4 May 2022 – Despite a challenging environment, unhealthy revenue streams due to the global economic downturn and Covid-19, the Oshikoto Regional Council (ORC), still strived to achieve all programmes and projects planned for the 2021/22 financial year.

This was revealed during the ORC’s Annual Plan and Review Workshop, held in Tsumeb, from 25 – 29 April 2022.

During the year under review, the council procured materials for the construction of toilets in the region at a cost of N$700 000. As a result, 40 VIP toilets, will be constructed in the first quarter of the current financial year. Total funding for the rural sanitation programmes in the region stands at N$1 057 000.

Meanwhile, a number of rural development projects were also implemented through programmes such as micro-finance, food security and nutrition. The council also implemented three water pipeline projects in three constituencies – Eengodi, Okankolo and Olukonda – to provide water to those communities. Four Build Together houses will be constructed during the 2022/23 financial year in Onayena settlement at a cost of N$320 000.

Despite limited financial resources the council also managed to provide food items to a number of needy communities in the region at a cost of N$70 000 through the Regional Disaster Risk Management Fund.

A number of capital projects were also undertaken and upon completion created about 322 temporary jobs for local people. Such projects included the provision of electrical services, water and sewer reticulation as well as access roads in Onayena settlements.

The council also embarked on the construction of the Guinas constituency office in Tsintsabis to bring services to the doorstep of Guinas residents. Phase 1 of the project is completed, while work on phase 2 stands at 30%.

Speaking during the workshop, the chairperson of the council, Samuel Shivute, said: “The path to excellence is made smoother when we work together, support one another and place stakeholder consultation and engagement at the centre of all our activities, in the spirit of ‘Harambee’.

“Therefore, we must continue fostering and cementing such good working relations we are enjoying today for a common goal of accelerating service delivery and rendering superior service to all inhabitants in Oshikoto region. – Namibia Daily News