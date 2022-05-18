Oshakati Town Council tables N$ 204,1 million provisional budget

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, May 18 – The Oshakati Town Council tabled a N$ 204,1 million provisional budget for the 2022/2023 financial year in Oshakati on Tuesday.

Developmental projects such as land delivery, provision of services such as electricity networks, construction of stormwater channels and upgrading of infrastructure are among the projects that will enjoy priority during this financial year.

Outlining some of the proposed expenditures Oshakati mayor, Leonard Hango, said N$32 500 000 will be used for the construction of services in Oshakati North, also known as Ehenye; N$3 500 000 for constructing the Oshakati fire station; N$2 250 000 for building roads at Onawa; N$1 000 000 for developing the Ekuku recreational park phase two; N$1 970 000 for the construction of Endola and Ondangwa taxi ranks and SME market stands; N$1 182 000 for water reticulation services at Ompumbu, N$1 000 000 for landfill site cells and fencing; N$4 500 000 for purchasing a sewerage multi-truck; N$900 000 for stormwater channels; N$800 000 for purchasing of submersible sewer pumps and N$832 025 for upgrading community development centres.

He stated that amongst other projects to be embarked on this coming financial year is the upgrading of the Oshakati impounding facility and the livestock warehouse which will assist the council in impounding more livestock in order to keep them out of town and erection of street name signs of the approved streets in Ekuku.

The council expects all residents and clients to pay for their municipal services in a timely manner for the budget for the 2022/23financial year to be fully realised.

Revenue collection mechanisms will continuously be strengthened and he expects all residents to adhere to the regulations and follow procedures to acquire much-needed services from the councils, said Hango. – Namibia Daily News

