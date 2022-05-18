Trending Now
Home National Oshakati Town Council tables N$ 204,1 million provisional budget
Oshakati Town Council tables N$ 204,1 million provisional budget
National

Oshakati Town Council tables N$ 204,1 million provisional budget

May 18, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, May 18  – The Oshakati Town Council tabled a N$ 204,1 million provisional budget for the 2022/2023 financial year in Oshakati on Tuesday.

Developmental projects such as land delivery, provision of services such as electricity networks, construction of stormwater channels and upgrading of infrastructure are among the projects that will enjoy priority during this financial year.

Outlining some of the proposed expenditures Oshakati mayor, Leonard Hango, said N$32 500 000 will be used for the construction of services in Oshakati North, also known as Ehenye; N$3 500 000 for constructing the Oshakati fire station; N$2 250 000 for building roads at Onawa; N$1 000 000 for developing the Ekuku recreational park phase two; N$1 970 000 for the construction of Endola and Ondangwa taxi ranks and SME market stands; N$1 182 000 for water reticulation services at Ompumbu, N$1 000 000 for landfill site cells and fencing; N$4 500 000 for purchasing a sewerage multi-truck; N$900 000 for stormwater channels; N$800 000 for purchasing of submersible sewer pumps and N$832 025 for upgrading community development centres.

He stated that amongst other projects to be embarked on this coming financial year is the upgrading of the Oshakati impounding facility and the livestock warehouse which will assist the council in impounding more livestock in order to keep them out of town and erection of street name signs of the approved streets in Ekuku.

The council expects all residents and clients to pay for their municipal services in a timely manner for the budget for the 2022/23financial year to be fully realised.

Revenue collection mechanisms will continuously be strengthened and he expects all residents to adhere to the regulations and follow procedures to acquire much-needed services from the councils, said Hango. – Namibia Daily News

 

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.

Choose one of the prices suggested below:

Post Views: 68
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Comprehensive view of expenditure now available on FNB...

September 1, 2017

Botswana launches insurance product to spur exports

February 13, 2020

MTC Launched MTC Namibia Netball Premier League.

April 29, 2021

RCC unpaid overdraft puts head office building at...

June 18, 2018

UNODC develops Agrochemical Guide Manual for Pest Control...

April 2, 2019

Tantalite mine retrenchments finalised

September 4, 2018

Nujoma not impressed with current Swapo Think Tank,condemned...

July 26, 2020

Namibia to join global internet governance community

September 28, 2017

Young Warriors ready for Tunisia.

February 17, 2021

National Cattle Judging Competition invests in youth agriculture...

March 11, 2021